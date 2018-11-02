Police searching for gunman after shooting at Tennessee barber shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was shot at a barber shop in Tennessee and was rushed to the hospital.
Police said it happened at about 2:40 p.m. at Eclips Barber Shop at 810 Northwest Broad Street in Murfreesboro.
One adult male was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. There's no word on his condition.
Police don't believe this is a random shooting.
Officers are still on the scene and working to capture the shooter responsible.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
