Police searching for guns stolen from Tennessee state trooper's vehicle

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Two guns were stolen directly from a Tennessee state trooper’s vehicle. Now, those weapons are still on the streets.
Memphis police are asking for assistance in returning the weapons and catching the suspect.
MPD said an off-duty highway patrol officer was getting ready for his day around 11 a.m. Monday when he noticed someone had stolen the guns right out of his cruiser.
The burglary happened in the 1800 block of Niblik Cove at the Lincoln at Wolfchase Apartments in Cordova.
FOX13 saw shattered glass inside the patrol car.
Police acknowledged this isn’t the first time weapons have been stolen from a THP cruiser.
Since 2016, 13 THP service weapons were stolen directly from the squad cars.
THP told FOX13 back in June that the squad cars have gun safety vaults now.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
