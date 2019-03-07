Police searching for local man accused of shooting brother, woman over fast food order

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - Police are searching for a man who they say shot his brother and a woman because of an argument over a fast food order.
The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Ash Street in Blytheville, according to police.
Police said Andra Crockett, 33, shot his brother – Kelvin Thomas – and a woman over a fast food order.
Thomas, 37, and Priscilla Aldridge, 37, were both taken to the hospital in critical condition. Aldridge died while at the hospital.
Thomas is now in stable condition.
According to investigators, Crockett has a warrant out for his arrest on a first-degree murder charge.
He is described as 5-foot-8, around 150 pounds, a scar on his face and abdomen, and tattoos on his chest and both arms.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 844-910-7867.
