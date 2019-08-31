Police searching for man accused of flashing woman inside University of Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman inside the University of Memphis library.
The victim told police it happened in the afternoon on July 29. MPD said the man was sitting down before exposing himself to her.
Officers said the victim tried to pull out her phone, but the suspect ran off.
Students on campus were disturbed to hear about the flasher.
"I would never think like that would happen over here, but that's kind of crazy for it to be on our campus," said student Kaleigh Gardner.
Officers said, like any case, they have to verify facts before releasing information to the public. It all depends on how quickly officers can gather information in terms of pictures, statements and other evidence.
Investigators have not released the identity of the suspected flasher.
FOX13 reached out to a spokesperson with the University of Memphis about this incident but did not hear back.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
