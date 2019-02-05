MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who is accused of impersonating an MPD officer.
According to a release from MPD, the man was seen at Dillard’s on North Germantown Parkway on Jan. 31 impersonating an officer.
Police said the man entered Dillard’s wearing a black protective vest with “POLICE” written on the back and “MPD” on the front. He was also wearing a pair of blue rubber gloves.
However, investigators said that vest was not issued by MPD.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 people injured, some trapped after large crash in Memphis
- Local mother killed in Mississippi crash
- Man became angry over plate of food at Super Bowl party before killing stepbrother, wife says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Witnesses told police the man noticed security watching and immediately left the store.
Investigators have not yet been able to identify the man seen on security footage.
Police described the man as 5-foot-10 to 6-foot, 160 pounds, wearing a black vest, black shirt and black pants. He also had a goatee and glasses.
Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}