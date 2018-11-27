Police searching for man accused of kidnapping 2 children from Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man they say kidnapped two children from a Memphis neighborhood.
MPD said the children were taken in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue in Frayser around 9:30 p.m.
According to police, both children were located around 30 minutes later in the 1700 block of Delano Avenue.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man beaten within inches of death at Lakeside, family says
- MPD officer accused of beating girlfriend, threatening to kill her, arrest documents say
- 'Flying' Mid-South preacher goes viral
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Officials didn’t specify the names or ages of the victims.
Police said the children are safe, but no one is in custody at this time.
It is unclear what the identity of the man is, or what his relationship to the children is.
The investigation is ongoing.
FOX13 reached out to MPD for more information regarding the incident. Keep refreshing for updates as they come in.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}