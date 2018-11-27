Police searching for man accused of kidnapping teen, 2-year-old from Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New details were released in the kidnapping attempt of a teen and 2-year-old child in North Memphis.
Police said the suspect came to the mother’s home on Peres Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday looking for the victims – 19 and 2-years-old, respectively.
After the kids’ mother refused to let the man inside, she told investigators that he forced his way in by breaking the door open.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Point him out': Dad goes with son to Memphis school, accused of assaulting 2 people
- Police searching for man accused of kidnapping 2 children from Memphis neighborhood
- MPD officer accused of beating girlfriend, threatening to kill her, arrest documents say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators said the suspect – who has not been identified – took the victims out of the home against their will. He drove away from the home with the victims inside his silver PT Cruiser.
Police said the suspect was wearing a dark green hoodie and green pants.
Officers located the victims in the 1700 block of Delano Avenue unharmed at around 10 p.m.
The suspect was not on scene when police found the victims, and no arrests have been made yet.
It is unclear what the suspect's relationship to the children is.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}