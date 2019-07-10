  • Police searching for man accused of robbing Memphis bank

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a robbery at a local bank Wednesday morning.

    The robbery happened around 11:15 a.m. at 1st South Credit Union on Winchester Road, according to MPD.

    According to officers, the suspect responsible for the crime was a man wearing a white polo shirt, tan khaki pants and a black belt and shoes.

    There were no injuries reported. The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.

    Investigators did not disclose how much money the suspected robber got away with.

