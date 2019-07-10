Police searching for man accused of robbing Memphis bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a robbery at a local bank Wednesday morning.
The robbery happened around 11:15 a.m. at 1st South Credit Union on Winchester Road, according to MPD.
According to officers, the suspect responsible for the crime was a man wearing a white polo shirt, tan khaki pants and a black belt and shoes.
There were no injuries reported. The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.
Investigators did not disclose how much money the suspected robber got away with.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX13 for updates.
