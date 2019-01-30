Police searching for man accused of shooting at vehicle on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a vehicle on a major Memphis interstate.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 25 on Interstate 240 near Highway 385.
Police said the suspect was driving an orange and black Chevrolet Avalanche. He left the parking lot at a gas station on Sycamore View heading south toward I-240, and reportedly got behind a black Nissan sedan.
When the cars reached the interstate, MPD said the suspect followed the Nissan closely. The unidentified man then fired a shot at the Nissan, hitting one of its tires.
According to police, the driver of the Nissan heard a gunshot at I-240 at Highway 385, followed by decreasing tire pressure.
After the victim heard the gunshot, the suspect left I-240 heading east on Highway 385.
Police described the suspect as 20-30 years old, with black hair in a Chevy Avalanche with oversized chrome wheels.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
