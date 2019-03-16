Police searching for man after 2 people shot at McDonald's in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man after two people were shot at a McDonald’s in Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the McDonald’s in the 2600 block of Frayser Boulevard.
Police said both victims were rushed to the hospital after the shooting. One is in critical condition, while the other is listed in non-critical.
MPD said the suspected shooter is a 19-year-old man wearing a multicolored sweatshirt with black sleeves.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
At 7:24 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 2681 Frayser. Officers located 2 victims. Both were xported to ROH. One critical and one non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 16, 2019
The subject responsible will be a male black 19-20yoa wearing a multicolored sweatshirt with black sleeves.
