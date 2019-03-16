  • Police searching for man after 2 people shot at McDonald's in Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man after two people were shot at a McDonald’s in Memphis. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the McDonald’s in the 2600 block of Frayser Boulevard.

    Police said both victims were rushed to the hospital after the shooting. One is in critical condition, while the other is listed in non-critical.

    MPD said the suspected shooter is a 19-year-old man wearing a multicolored sweatshirt with black sleeves. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

