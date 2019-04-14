Police searching for man after armed robbery at Walgreens in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man after an armed robbery at a Collierville Walgreens store.
Collierville police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walgreens in the 2000 block of Houston Levee Road.
According to police, the robber – who has not yet been identified – walked into the store armed with a pistol.
The man stole medication from the pharmacy and then ran from the store in an unknown direction, police said.
Police described the suspected robber as wearing a multicolored hat, black jacket and black pants with white shoes. He also had a tattoo of a cross under his right eye and had a goatee, police said.
No one was injured during the incident, and no arrests have been made at this point.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Collierville police at 457-2520.
