  • Police searching for man after shooting at South Memphis grocery store

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are looking for a man after a shooting at a grocery store in South Memphis.

    The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Main Street. There is a “McNeal Grocery” store there, according to MPD.

    Police said one man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition after the incident. He has not yet been identified.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The suspected shooter was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories