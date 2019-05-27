Police searching for man after shooting at South Memphis grocery store

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are looking for a man after a shooting at a grocery store in South Memphis.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Main Street. There is a “McNeal Grocery” store there, according to MPD.
Police said one man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition after the incident. He has not yet been identified.
The suspected shooter was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officers are on the scene of a Shooting at 1362 S Main St @ McNeal Grocery— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 27, 2019
Preliminary information is an adult male has been shot. He was transported to ROH in critical condition. The subject responsible is a MB last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
