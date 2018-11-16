  • Police searching for man after Wells Fargo bank robbed in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a Memphis bank was robbed Thursday. 

    According to MPD, officers responded to a hold-up at the Wells Fargo in the 9000 block of Highway 64 in Memphis around 4 p.m.

    Police said the suspected robber got away with an undetermined amount of money from the bank, and he was last seen driving a bronze Mercedes west on Highway 64. 

    The man responsible has not yet been identified, but MPD did provide a description of the man: 6-foot, heavy set, wearing a knit cap, scarf, sunglasses, a dark puff jacket and jeans. 

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

