Police searching for man after Wells Fargo bank robbed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a Memphis bank was robbed Thursday.
According to MPD, officers responded to a hold-up at the Wells Fargo in the 9000 block of Highway 64 in Memphis around 4 p.m.
Police said the suspected robber got away with an undetermined amount of money from the bank, and he was last seen driving a bronze Mercedes west on Highway 64.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man indicted for murdering pregnant girlfriend days from her due date
- Man's mug shot ridiculed on social media
- Rap star giving back to community, handing out turkeys to Memphis neighborhoods
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The man responsible has not yet been identified, but MPD did provide a description of the man: 6-foot, heavy set, wearing a knit cap, scarf, sunglasses, a dark puff jacket and jeans.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}