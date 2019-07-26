  • Police searching for man armed with shotgun after 2 people shot in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man after two people were shot in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Maverick Avenue in Frayser.

    Investigators said both victims were rushed to Regional One. Neither victim has been identified yet.

    One of the victims was listed in critical, and the other is in non-critical.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    MPD officials said the suspected shooter ran from the scene armed with a shotgun. Police are currently searching for that man.

