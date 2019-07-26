Police searching for man armed with shotgun after 2 people shot in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man after two people were shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Maverick Avenue in Frayser.
Investigators said both victims were rushed to Regional One. Neither victim has been identified yet.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright pleads guilty, sentenced 30 years for her role in murder of Lorenzen Wright
- Surveillance video shows Ole Miss student leaving bar before her murder
- Attorneys: Sherra Wright plotted Lorenzen Wright's murder because he beat her, children for years
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
One of the victims was listed in critical, and the other is in non-critical.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
MPD officials said the suspected shooter ran from the scene armed with a shotgun. Police are currently searching for that man.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
At 7:35 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 2615 Maverick. Two adult shooting victims were located. Both were xported to ROH. One is critical and one is non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 26, 2019
No suspect info was given.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}