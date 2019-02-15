  • Police searching for man wanted for allegedly breaking into car

    Memphis Police are asking for help to solve an auto burglary at an apartment complex.

    The break-in happened at the Imperial Arms Apartment Complex located in the 3600 blocks of Spottswood.

    The victim said that someone broke the passenger window to her vehicle, reached in and took her car stereo.

    Surveillance video captured the theft which showed at 10:03 a.m.

    The same day, the suspect approached driving what appears to be a light-colored Toyota Camry. 

    No arrest has been made at this point.

