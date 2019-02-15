Police searching for man wanted for allegedly breaking into car

Memphis Police are asking for help to solve an auto burglary at an apartment complex.
The break-in happened at the Imperial Arms Apartment Complex located in the 3600 blocks of Spottswood.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Baby found home alone after intoxicated mother reports child missing, deputies say
- IHOP murder suspect sentenced to 15 years after plea deal
- Police hunting for 3 murder suspects
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim said that someone broke the passenger window to her vehicle, reached in and took her car stereo.
Surveillance video captured the theft which showed at 10:03 a.m.
The same day, the suspect approached driving what appears to be a light-colored Toyota Camry.
No arrest has been made at this point.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}