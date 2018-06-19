Police searching for man wanted for stabbing another man at gas station

Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed another man at a Memphis gas station.
MPD said the assault happened Tuesday around 2:45 a.m. at a gas station in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue.
Surveillance video from the store showed the victim walking up to the suspect and two other men, who had stopped to get gas.
It is unclear what led to the incident, but video showed the suspect take out a knife and stab the victim multiple times, MPD said.
The suspect and the two other males who had arrived in the vehicle – described as a newer model silver Infiniti – flee the scene heading west on Lamar Avenue.
No arrests have been made at this point.
