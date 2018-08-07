  • Police searching for man who may have been taken against his will

    Updated:

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing man who they said is endangered. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    According to police, Camelo Gabriel was at a house on the 4400 block of Woodale on Monday, August 6. 

    Multiple people came up to the house. 

    The men had a gun and asked for Gabriel. He left with them on foot, police said. There has been no contact made since then. 

    If you see him, call police at 901-545-2677. 

    FOX13 is digging into the story and will have the latest on the investigation, LIVE on GMM. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories