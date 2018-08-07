Police searching for man who may have been taken against his will

Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing man who they said is endangered.
According to police, Camelo Gabriel was at a house on the 4400 block of Woodale on Monday, August 6.
Multiple people came up to the house.
The men had a gun and asked for Gabriel. He left with them on foot, police said. There has been no contact made since then.
If you see him, call police at 901-545-2677.
