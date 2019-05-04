Police searching for man, woman in connection with carjacking outside Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for two people in connection with a carjacking outside a Memphis gas station.
According to MPD, the incident happened Friday night in the 4200 block of Winchester Road.
The victim told investigators that a woman approached him, and he allowed her to get into his 2006 Nissan Altima. Police said while speaking with that woman, a man armed with a handgun approached the car.
MPD said that man then ordered the victim – who was not identified – out of his vehicle while firing a shot.
After going through the victim’s pockets, both suspects drove away in the victim’s car eastbound on Winchester Road.
Police have not yet been able to identify either person involved in the carjacking.
Police described the male suspect as 6-foot-2, medium build in his 20s, wearing a gray jacket, white hat and black shorts.
The woman was described as 5-foot-8, thin build in her early 20s, wearing a pink jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
