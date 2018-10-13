Police searching for Memphis man who tried to pry open ATM at Regions Bank

Police are searching for a man who they say tried to pry open an ATM at a Regions Bank in Memphis.
According to MPD, the unidentified man tried to break into one of two ATMs at the bank on Lamar Avenue early Saturday morning.
Police said the man was unsuccessful, but he did cause “an extensive amount of damage” to the ATM.
Video surveillance captured the incident, although officers haven’t been able to identify the suspect yet.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers. If an arrest is made, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
