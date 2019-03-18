Police searching for Memphis woman accused of cashing more than $10K in forged checks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a Memphis woman who is accused of cashing more than $10,000 in forged checks at local banks.
According to MPD, the woman – who has not yet been identified – cashed eight forged checks at multiple SunTrust Bank locations in the Memphis area.
Police said the woman used the names and account information of actual SunTrust customers to get the funds.
The total amount stolen was $13,035.
The timeframe of when the thefts happened was not disclosed, but police said a representative from Sun Trust reported the forged checks on March 6.
MPD described the suspect as a woman between the ages of 55 and 65-years-old. If caught, she faces charges of identity theft and forgery between $10,000 and $60,000.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
