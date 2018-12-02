Police searching for men after Olive Branch convenience store burglarized

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Police are searching for two men in connection with a burglary at an Olive Branch convenience store.
The Pop’s Express at Church Road and Pleasant Hill Road was burglarized around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
Police said the two suspected burglars were driving a gray Infiniti sedan with no license plate.
The store captured the incident on surveillance cameras, along with their vehicle.
There have not been any arrests made yet in the incident, and neither suspect has been identified.
It is unclear what the burglars got away with.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.
