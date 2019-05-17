  • Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

    Updated:

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing 10-year-old. 

    Around midnight on Friday, Brice Brownlee got upset after being scolded for not doing his chores and ran away from the 3900 block of Wordsworth.  

    He was last seen walking northbound on Kerwin.

    If you see him, call police at 901-636-2677.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories