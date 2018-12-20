Police searching for missing 10-year-old last seen leaving school without permission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a 10-year-old that left school and hasn’t been seen since.
Terrell Cannon, 10, was last seen in the 3700 block of Kimble around 9:30 this morning.
Police say Terrell is a black male, 5’ 9, and weighs 85 lbs. He was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater and blue jeans.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact MPD at 901-636-3984.
