Police searching for missing 10-year-old last seen leaving school without permission

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a 10-year-old that left school and hasn’t been seen since.

    Terrell Cannon, 10, was last seen in the 3700 block of Kimble around 9:30 this morning.

    Police say Terrell is a black male, 5’ 9, and weighs 85 lbs. He was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater and blue jeans.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please contact MPD at 901-636-3984.

