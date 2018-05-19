Police searching for missing 12-year-old with chronic asthma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a missing 12-year-old in Orange Mound.
Police told FOX13 Taylor Davis was last seen in the 1000 block of Haynes around 7:50 Saturday morning.
Officers said Taylor left his home without permission.
Taylor has also been diagnosed with chronic asthma.
Investigators describe Taylor as a black male, 4’10”, 110lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white tee-shirt and blue jeans shorts.
If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabout, please call MPD at 901-535 2677.
