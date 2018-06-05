  • Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Mississippi

    Updated:

    TISHOMINGO CO., Miss. - Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old child in Tishomingo County. 

    Corinth police said Madison Almond, of Iuka, was last seen May 22 around 8:45 p.m. on County Road. 

    According to a release from police, Almond is described by police as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

    Police said Almond has light brown hair, green eyes and the word “faith” tattooed on her right arm. 

    Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377. 

