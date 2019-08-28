  • Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl. 

    According to police, Sierra James was last seen on the 5100 block of Scottsdale at Woodale High School on August 28. 

    She was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt with the letter 'A' on the front. 

    If you see her, call police at 901-545-2677. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories