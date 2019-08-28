Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.
According to police, Sierra James was last seen on the 5100 block of Scottsdale at Woodale High School on August 28.
She was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt with the letter 'A' on the front.
If you see her, call police at 901-545-2677.
