Police searching for missing 57-year-old in wheelchair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a missing 57-year-old woman in Riverview.
Investigators told FOX13 Teresa Warr was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Friday near the 200 block of Ingle by her nurse.
Police said Teresa is in a push wheel chair.
Teresa is medium complexion with a black short afro and brown eyes. She is 5'5", 264 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.
If you have seen Teresa Warr, please call MPD at 901-545-2677.
