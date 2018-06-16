  • Police searching for missing 57-year-old in wheelchair

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a missing 57-year-old woman in Riverview.

    Investigators told FOX13 Teresa Warr was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Friday near the 200 block of Ingle by her nurse.

    Police said Teresa is in a push wheel chair.

    Teresa is medium complexion with a black short afro and brown eyes. She is 5'5", 264 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. 

    If you have seen Teresa Warr, please call MPD at 901-545-2677.

