Police searching for missing 61-year-old in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a missing man that suffers from a mental disorder and might be in danger.
Milton Killingworth was last seen in the 4300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. in Whitehaven.
Milton also goes by the name ‘George’ and/or ‘Snowman.’
Police said Milton is a 61-year-old man whose hair is balding and unshaven.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, nylon gray pants, with gray/white Wal-Mart brand tennis shoes.
If you’ve seen this missing man, please contact the Memphis Police Department.
