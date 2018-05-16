  • Police searching for missing 61-year-old in Whitehaven

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a missing man that suffers from a mental disorder and might be in danger.

    Milton Killingworth was last seen in the 4300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. in Whitehaven.

    Milton also goes by the name ‘George’ and/or ‘Snowman.’

    Police said Milton is a 61-year-old man whose hair is balding and unshaven.

    He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, nylon gray pants, with gray/white Wal-Mart brand tennis shoes.

    If you’ve seen this missing man, please contact the Memphis Police Department. 

