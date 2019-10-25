  • Police searching for missing 66-year-old Arkansas woman

    MARIANNA, Ark. - Police need your help located a 66-year-old woman from Marianna, AR. 

    Mrs. Annie Hampton, also referred to as Annie Turner, has been missing from her home since Oct. 18. 

    Marianna police said she left her house between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. that day in her 2001 brownish or gold Pontiac Grand Am. 

    The car has an Arkansas handicapped tag. 

    According to police, the family has tried to call her phone, but the phone is turned off. 

    Police have also tried to trace her phone, but they are unable to get a precise location since the phone is off. 

    Hampton has liver damage, seizures, and slight dementia and confusion. 

    If you see Mrs. Hampton or her vehicle please contact the Marianna Police Department at (870) 295-2508. 

