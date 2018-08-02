  • Police searching for missing boy in Olive Branch

    OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Police are currently searching for a missing boy from Mississippi. 

    John Aubrey Peal III, 14, was reported missing by family from his home in Olive Branch around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

    Police said Peal was last seen Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. Peal is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, has brownish-blonde hair and wears glasses, according to police. 

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police. 

    FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo is speaking with the missing boy's family, who is desperate for him to come home safely -- on FOX13 News at 10.

