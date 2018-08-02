Police searching for missing boy in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Police are currently searching for a missing boy from Mississippi.
John Aubrey Peal III, 14, was reported missing by family from his home in Olive Branch around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said Peal was last seen Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. Peal is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, has brownish-blonde hair and wears glasses, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.
FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo is speaking with the missing boy's family, who is desperate for him to come home safely -- on FOX13 News at 10.
Trending stories:
- First human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Shelby County
- Man breaks in, makes himself at home in Arlington after bike tire goes flat on his way home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}