Police searching for missing 'endangered' girl in Tennessee

DYER CO., Tenn. - Police need your help finding an endangered teenage girl in Tennessee.
Kaleigh Shyanne Mutter, 16, was last seen around midnight Sunday at her home in Dyer, Tenn.
WEST TENNESSEE ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 16-year-old Kaleigh Shyanne Mutter.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 1, 2018
She was last seen at her home yesterday, wearing black shorts and a black, long-sleeved jacket.
If you see her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND!#MissingChildren #Missing #Tennessee pic.twitter.com/JzdQTCWcU0
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the search for Mutter.
Mutter was last seen wearing black shorts and a black, long-sleeved jacket.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mistrial declared in Jessica Chambers murder retrial
- Woman will not face charges, police found no photo of jury in Jessica Chambers case on her phone
- 400 guns stolen from local UPS, $5000 reward offered
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
She is described as 5-foot-4, white, weighing 130 pounds – with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police said Mutter is considered to be “endangered.”
If you see her, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}