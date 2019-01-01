Police searching for people in area during Christmas Eve deadly double shooting

Memphis police are asking for help to find people they believe might have information on a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve.
Officers were called to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Ketchum. Officers found two victims shot on the scene. Two people were rushed to the hospital from the scene.
On December 26th, Juan Garcia-Rincon, 50, died from his injuries, and the West Tennessee Forensic Center ruled the cause of death to be a homicide.
Investigators reviewed video surveillance in the area and found two people who were in the area at the time of the shooting.
Detectives believe they also might have information regarding to the homicide.
