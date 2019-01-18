MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a woman that is a “person of interest” in a deadly shooting at a motel.
According to police, detectives were called to the 3800 block of American Way at the Fairview Inn and Suites around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
When officers arrived, they found Fernando Florez Medina, 22, lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Medina was pronounced dead at the scene by police.
Police were told that after the shooting happened that night, witnesses saw a woman approach Medina as he lay on the ground.
MPD said that woman took something from him and left the scene in a blue SUV that was “awaiting the female” in the parking lot.
Surveillance video at a nearby convenience store captured that same woman. Police are trying to identify and locate the woman seen in that video.
However, no arrests have been made at this point.
Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
