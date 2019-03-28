Police searching for person of interest after Memphis store clerk shot to death in apparent robbery

Memphis police have developed a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting inside a store.
When officers arrived at the Stage Express in the 4500 block of Stage Road around 1 a.m. Thursday, they found the store clerk dead.
MPD said the shooting happened as part of a robbery inside the store.
Don Parris owns the business next to the store. He told FOX13 the clerk was a friendly and generous man.
“If you knew this gentleman, you would have no idea why something would happen to him,” he said.
Officers are looking through surveillance tape to learn more about what happened.
Police said the suspect was wearing a mask during the crime.
“I’m just speechless right now,” Parris said.
Police described the person of interest as around 6-foot, 170 pounds, wearing a blue jacket, white undershirt, red jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
