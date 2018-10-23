0 Police searching for person responsible for dog-fighting inside Mid-South animal shelter

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Police are trying to find the criminal responsible for forcing dogs to fight each other inside a Mid-South animal shelter twice within two weeks.

Someone went into the Helena-West Helena shelter and forced several dogs into the same kennel, police said.

In the most recent attack, five dogs were injured.

They were let out of the Humane Society of the Delta and one was even found all the way out on the train tracks.

In the attack before, the dogs were put in pens to fight.

Two employees spotted dogs fighting on the property Saturday night. Someone had let them out of their pens around 10 p.m.

A manager said she saw it and stopped it before it could get any worse.

“You’re just grabbing dogs and they are bleeding,” said Reta Merritt. “We just threw them into my suburban, we are throwing them anywhere where we could get them.”

The director said someone broke in two weeks ago as well. They put dogs in a kennel together to fight.

Some dogs suffered severe puncture wounds and scratches.

“To me, it’s as if my child was released into the middle of a fight that doesn’t know how to fight. They’re just getting torn to pieces,” Merritt said.

Some of the dogs were involved in both attacks.

“I thought I had met all the low lives of the world. But not until I got into dog rescue did I meet the true low lives,” said director Beth Florec.

Until a security system is installed, the shelter is now staffed around the clock to make sure something like this never happens again.

Florec said they dealt with a similar instance in 2017. That attack left some of their dogs dead.

If you’d like to make a donation to help with the medical expenses, you can visit their Facebook page at The Humane Society of The Delta.

