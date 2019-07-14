Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man who they said robbed a Memphis gas station.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at the Mapco in the 3100 block of South Third Street.
No one was injured, but investigators said a man robbed the gas station before driving away from the scene.
Police described the suspect as slim build, possibly in his 50s with a beard – wearing a red hat, blue jacket and blue jeans.
The unidentified suspect was last seen driving away in a silver sedan.
It is unclear what the man got away with from the gas station.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At approx. 5 am, officers resp. to a business robbery @ 3161 S Third, Mapco. No injuries were reported. Suspect: male Blk possible in his 50's, slim build, beard, wearing a red hat, blue jacket and blue jean pant. He last seen occupying an silver sedan, unknown make or model.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 14, 2019
