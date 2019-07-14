  • Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Memphis gas station

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man who they said robbed a Memphis gas station.

    According to MPD, the incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at the Mapco in the 3100 block of South Third Street.

    No one was injured, but investigators said a man robbed the gas station before driving away from the scene.

    Police described the suspect as slim build, possibly in his 50s with a beard – wearing a red hat, blue jacket and blue jeans. 

    The unidentified suspect was last seen driving away in a silver sedan. 

    It is unclear what the man got away with from the gas station.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

