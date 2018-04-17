  • Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in Mississippi

    By: Courtney Mickens

    HERNANDO, Miss. - Officers were working an armed robbery at Money Matters in Hernando, Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.

    Investigators told FOX13 the suspect is a male, 160 lbs and possibly in their 20s.

    The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a black cap with gray writing. He was armed with a silver handgun.

    We will update this story once additional information is available. 

