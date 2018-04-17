Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. - Officers were working an armed robbery at Money Matters in Hernando, Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators told FOX13 the suspect is a male, 160 lbs and possibly in their 20s.
The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a black cap with gray writing. He was armed with a silver handgun.
We will update this story once additional information is available.
