Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Kimball Avenue.
Investigators said one man – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
According to police, the suspected shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and driving a white vehicle.
This is now an ongoing homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis police Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a Shooting at 2842 Kimball.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 27, 2019
One adult male was shot. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.
Subject responsible will be a black male last seen wearing a blue shirt occupying a white vehicle.
