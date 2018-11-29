Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood, police said.
According to MPD, one man was killed in the shooting and another person was detained by officers.
Police said the shooting happened near Midland Avenue and Josephine Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Offcs are on the scene of a shooting at Midland and Josephine. One male has been pronounced deceased. One person has been detained. This is an active scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 28, 2018
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the person who was detained has been released.
Officers said the victim and suspected shooter knew each other, but no one is currently in custody.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.
