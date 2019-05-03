Police searching for suspect after man shot during home invasion in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during a home invasion in Whitehaven.
According to MPD, the victim was shot inside the home in the 3100 block of Argot Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition.
The suspected shooter was described as 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, early 20s, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.
Officers are on the scene of a Shooting at 3110 Argot. One male was shot during a home invasion. He was xported to ROH in non-critical condition. The suspect is described as a black male, 5'2, 120lbs, 23-24yoa, last seen wearing a gray hoodie.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 3, 2019
