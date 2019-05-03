  • Police searching for suspect after man shot during home invasion in Whitehaven

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during a home invasion in Whitehaven. 

    According to MPD, the victim was shot inside the home in the 3100 block of Argot Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday. 

    Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

    The suspected shooter was described as 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, early 20s, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie. 

