  • Police searching for suspect after shooting at industrial factory in Collierville

    Updated:

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Police are searching for a person they believe shot someone at an industrial factory in Collierville Friday night. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday. 

    According to investigators, the suspected shooter fled the scene and officers are searching for that person. 

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, they are assisting Collierville police in the search for the suspected shooter. 

    A K-9 unit is being brought in to assist the search also. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

    We are working to find out more information about the victim, and the identity of the suspected shooter. 

    We have a crew headed to the scene. LIVE coverage from Collierville, and the latest updates – on FOX13 News at 9 and 10.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories