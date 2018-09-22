Police searching for suspect after shooting at industrial factory in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Police are searching for a person they believe shot someone at an industrial factory in Collierville Friday night.
Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday.
HAPPENING NOW: SCSO K-9 on scene aiding @colliervillepd in search for shooting suspect at industrial factory. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/yFOJVB0WuB— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 22, 2018
According to investigators, the suspected shooter fled the scene and officers are searching for that person.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, they are assisting Collierville police in the search for the suspected shooter.
A K-9 unit is being brought in to assist the search also.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
We are working to find out more information about the victim, and the identity of the suspected shooter.
