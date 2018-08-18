0 Police searching for suspect involved in two Memphis bank robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man they say committed two bank robberies in Memphis.

According to a release from MPD, the suspect first robbed the Southern Security Federal Credit Union on Aug. 4.

Police said the man walked into that bank on Ridgeway Meadow Parkway alone, pointed a handgun at the tellers, and demanded money from the drawers.

They complied, and he was last seen running westbound toward Ridgeway Road.

Police said that same man then robbed the Independent Bank on Poplar Avenue Friday around 11 a.m.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The details were very similar to the first robbery, except police said the man pointed a rifle at the tellers.

The suspect was last seen running south on Palisade Street.

During both robberies, the suspect said he was an alcoholic and appeared to be intoxicated, according to MPD.

Police describe the man as 40-50 years old, 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds. Officers said he was wearing a gray Grizzlies hat, a black mask, white polo shirt, gray sweatpants and orange gloves.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.