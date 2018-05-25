  • Police searching for suspect who pointed gun at officers

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A routine traffic stop almost turned deadly after police say a man pulled a gun on an officer.

    Investigators told FOX13 the suspect pointed a gun at the officer he was running away.

    The incident happened Monday during a routine traffic stop in Frayser.

    FOX13's Zach Crenshaw is LIVE with details on the investigation, next on FOX13 News at 10.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for suspect who pointed gun at officers

  • Headline Goes Here

    "I find it hard to believe." Friend speaks out after accusations surface…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Store clerk indicted for killing teen over stolen beer

  • Headline Goes Here

    30 boxes of crab legs stolen from South Memphis grocery store

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver injured after 18-wheeler crashes into gas station, bursts into flames