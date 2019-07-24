Police searching for suspects after 2 men shot just minutes apart in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for multiple suspects after two men were shot minutes apart in Memphis.
According to MPD, the two shootings happened just a few blocks apart within 30 minutes Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the first shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of South Parkway West. One man was shot in front of a business at that location.
Investigators said the victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspected shooter drove away from the scene in a silver SUV, according to police.
The second shooting happened minutes away in the 200 block of West Frank Avenue. One man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, but his identity was not released.
Again, police said the suspected shooter or shooters were possibly driving a silver SUV.
However, it is unclear if the two shootings are connected at this point.
Officers are also on the scene in the 200 blk of W. Frank with a shooting victim. One male was shot and xported in non-critical condition. The suspects were possibly driving a silver SUV. Both scenes are active. It is unknown if these shootings are connected at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 24, 2019
