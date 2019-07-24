  • Police searching for suspects after 2 men shot just minutes apart in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for multiple suspects after two men were shot minutes apart in Memphis. 

    According to MPD, the two shootings happened just a few blocks apart within 30 minutes Wednesday afternoon.

    Police said the first shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of South Parkway West. One man was shot in front of a business at that location. 

    Investigators said the victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspected shooter drove away from the scene in a silver SUV, according to police. 

    The second shooting happened minutes away in the 200 block of West Frank Avenue. One man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, but his identity was not released.

    Again, police said the suspected shooter or shooters were possibly driving a silver SUV. 

    However, it is unclear if the two shootings are connected at this point. 

