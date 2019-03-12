Police searching for suspects after house shot up in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are asking for your help after a home was shot up in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said a home in the 500 block of Tonto Road in Westwood was shot at multiple times around 3:30 a.m. on March 8.
The homeowner told officers a white, small SUV – possibly older model Honda CR-V – stopped in front of the victim’s house. That is when a man shot from the front passenger window of the SUV.
The incident was captured on video surveillance, and police are hoping it will lead to an arrest.
According to MPD, the suspect is possibly a man wearing a white sweater armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
The vehicle is described as a white 4-door SUV.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting yet, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
