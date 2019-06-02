Police searching for suspects after man shot at Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot at a Whitehaven apartment complex.
According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Queensland Drive, which is located in the New Horizon Apartments.
Police said one man – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Memphis police have since confirmed that the victim has been pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Investigators said the possible suspects are driving a beige, four-door Chevrolet Malibu.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Raines Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3611 Queensland Drive. Preliminary information: 1 male has been shot and xported in critical condition to ROH. Possible suspects: 2 males occupying a beige 4-door, Chevrolet Malibu. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 2, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}