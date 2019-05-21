Police searching for suspects after shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ridgeway Crossing Apartments in Hickory Hill.
Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One and is listed in critical condition.
Police said the suspected shooters were driving a gray or silver Nissan Altima.
At 3:28 p.m. officers responded to a Shooting at Ridgeway near Hickory Hill. One male victim was shot. He was transported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 21, 2019
