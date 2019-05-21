  • Police searching for suspects after shooting at Memphis apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ridgeway Crossing Apartments in Hickory Hill. 

    Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One and is listed in critical condition.

    Police said the suspected shooters were driving a gray or silver Nissan Altima. 

