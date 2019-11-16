Police searching for suspects in stolen car after shooting in Southaven

Southaven, Miss. - Southaven police are searching for suspects after an officer was nearly struck while conducting a traffic stop on Saturday.
The Southaven police pulled over a vehicle near Getwell Road and Central Parkway just after 2:30 pm.
Authorities were then alerted that the tan-colored Ford Fusion had been reported missing.
The driver of the car attempted to run over an officer and shots were fired from Southaven police, according to a police statement.
The suspects then fled the scene north into Memphis.
No Southaven officers were reported injured.
The suspects are still on the run.
If you have any information call Southaven Police at (662)393-8652.
