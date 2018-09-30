Police searching for teen after shooting at Arkansas apartment complex

Police are searching for a teenager after a shooting in Arkansas.
According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Wofford, 18, was shot multiple times in front of the Delta Point Apartments in Marked Tree on Saturday.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 people including teenage girl charged in connection with murder of city leader
- TSU player undergoes emergency surgery after head injury at college football game
- State rests case in Jessica Chambers murder trial, court back in session today
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers found Wofford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital, and is now listed in stable condition.
Police issued an arrest warrant for the 16-year-old boy who they say is responsible for the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}