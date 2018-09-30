  • Police searching for teen after shooting at Arkansas apartment complex

    Updated:

    Police are searching for a teenager after a shooting in Arkansas. 

    According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Wofford, 18, was shot multiple times in front of the Delta Point Apartments in Marked Tree on Saturday. 

    The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday, police said. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Officers found Wofford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

    He was transported to the hospital, and is now listed in stable condition. 

    Police issued an arrest warrant for the 16-year-old boy who they say is responsible for the shooting. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories