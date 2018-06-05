Collierville police are searching for a teen who may have drowned in the Braystone subdivision.
Police responded to a call after 6 p.m. on Monday. The subdivision is located off of Bray Station Road.
Witnesses said they saw a teen in a body of water on the subdivision’s property. Police searched until 1 a.m., but they were unable to locate a body.
Trending stories:
- Sex offender tries to meet girl, 14, in Walmart parking lot for sex
- Man sitting at popular Memphis intersection shot in chest
- 6 people arrest during Memphis drug bust, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The search resumed around 8 this morning.
Shelby County has been called to assist.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}